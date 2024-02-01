Twin sisters earn private pilot licenses at 17

A pair of sisters are reaching new heights together and it's impressive. They just got their private pilot licenses at the age of 17.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A pair of sisters are reaching new heights together and it’s impressive. They just got their private pilot licenses at the age of 17.

That’s the youngest anyone can get their license and – they are twins.

“Sophie and I said someday we would be like Tom Cruise because he has all of his licenses. We currently have our drivers, student pilot license, private pilot license, a boat license, and we took a train conducting class when we were little,” said Scarlette McIntyre.

Her and her sister Sophia McIntyre just received their private pilot license at the Albuquerque Aviation Academy, and they did it all while also getting their high school diplomas.

“I was ‘check ride ready’ at 39 hours and I took my check ride with 41 hours so that was fun,” said Sophia.

Scarlette has 65 flight hours under her wings and is graduating as their valedictorian this year.

“It’s a huge deal, like you said, they are in high school, and they have all their regular high school curriculum. On top of that, they take all their aviation classes and study for the FAA classes all of the classes that an adult would have to take,” said Lauren Chavez, the aeronautics director at the Albuquerque Aviation Academy.

They said their passion for flying is a family thing and started with their mother, who is a Delta Air Lines flight attendant.

“Every time we travel, she would say, ‘Come on the pilots want to see you,’ and we would get to walk around the cockpit and look around, and we were like, ‘Oh my god so many buttons!’ We were just amused by the whole thing,” said Sophia.

“When we both got on those flight controls, it was like, OK, this is it! This is what I want to do, and I think that is really where it came from,” said Scarlette.

Those core memories fueled their lifelong goal of becoming Delta pilots and one day on the same flight crew as their mother. They are now applying to commercial flight school so they can fly for major airlines.

The twins said they don’t plan on separating anytime soon, in the air or on the ground.

“I think it is definitely something special, we both have areas that we struggle in or do exceedingly well in. When she is struggling with something I know really well and when I am struggling, she knows something really well,” said Scarlette.

“Whatever she is missing in her studies I may have learned that perfectly and whatever I am missing I know she will always help me out. We are there we can’t really miss anything because we are doing the whole thing together, it is just an amazing experience to have your partner there next to you helping you,” said Sophia.