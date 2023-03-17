Two hikers rescued overnight from La Luz Trail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A rescue team brought two hikers to safety after an hourslong effort overnight in the Sandia Mountains.

The hikers were dropped off at Sandia Crest. They planned to hike from the crest to the Sandia Tram. However, 2-3 feet of snow packed the trail and the hikers were reportedly unprepared.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the hikers around 7 p.m. The hikers reported being halfway between the crest and the tram, stuck on a cliffside.

The BCSO Mobile Community Action Team responded with other local rescue crews. The rescue team started hiking from Ellis Trailhead at around 8:30 p.m.

The team reached the hikers around 1 a.m. and brought them back to safety around 3:30 a.m.

Crews took the hypothermic hikers to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital. The hikers will likely make a full recovery.

Bernalillo County Fire Department, Albuquerque Mountain Rescue, Cibola Search and Rescue and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue member all responded with the BCSO team.