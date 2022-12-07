Two NM school districts move students to e-learning amid rise in illnesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two New Mexico school districts are moving some or all students to remote learning as they end the first full week of December.

All students in the Las Vegas City Schools district were moved to remote learning for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. They say this is due to an increase in staff and students being absent due to respiratory illnesses, such as flu, RSV and COVID.

Crews will work to deep clean the schools during the three-day break. Then, when in-person learning resumes Monday, masks will be required on buses and highly suggested within the schools.

Breakfast and lunch will still be delivered via bus routes in the city during the break. After-school programs will be available remotely Wednesday and Thursday.

Procedures for remote learning and breakfast & lunch at Las Vegas City Schools

Meanwhile, Portales Junior High will be closed for in-person learning for three days. The school district says all students will receive a packet that they’ll need to complete and turn in to their first-period teacher when in-person learning resumes Monday.

Any questions for the Portales Junior High School can be directed to their office at 575-356-7045.