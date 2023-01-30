Two SB Eubank lanes now closed for 2 weeks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting Monday morning, two southbound lanes of Eubank Boulevard will be closed for two weeks in the area of Indian School Road.

The lanes will be closed so crews can install a large waterline valve in that northeast Albuquerque area.

Eubank will fully reopen by the end of the day on February 10.

Albuquerque-Bernalillo County water officials warn there will be heavy traffic delays during this time. You should use an alternative route for the duration of the project.

If you’re trying to get to I-40 from southbound Eubank, try diverting to Wyoming Boulevard via Menaul. You can also divert to Juan Tabo via Menaul or points northward.

If you’re trying to use southbound Eubank to reach northeast Albuquerque, divert to Wyoming or Indian School and use Constitution to work back to Eubank.

