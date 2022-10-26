Two separate overnight fires under AFR investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Fire rescue crews investigated two separate house fires overnight in different parts of Albuquerque.

Around 3:55 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a home at 3023 Aliso Dr. N.E., near Candelaria and Carlisle, after a neighbor called 911. AFR says 12 units responded and found heavy flames and smoke that were brought under control.

Two residents of the home were able to safely evacuate, including an elderly man who was assisted out of the home. No injuries were reported but heavy smoke and fire damage left the two residents displaced.

AFR is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday, eight AFR units responded to a home at 410 Chama St. S.E. Crews accessed the home and quickly extinguished an attic fire.

No injuries were reported as the house was unoccupied. The property was released to the owner.