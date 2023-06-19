U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark has ties to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Whether you’re a golf fan or not, New Mexicans can get behind the new U.S. Open champion.

Wyndham Clark’s parents grew up in New Mexico.

His late mother, Lise Clark, graduated from St. Pius. She also won the Miss New Mexico title in 1981 and represented the state in the Miss America competition. She died in 2013, just four years before her son turned pro.

“I know my mom is proud of me. She’s always been proud of me,” Clark said in a news conference following his victory. “All I really wish is that my mom could be here and that I could hug her and we could celebrate together.”

Meanwhile, Clark’s father graduated from Albuquerque Academy. We also learned that his uncle is a retired Bernalillo County deputy.