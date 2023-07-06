Uber launches teen accounts in Albuquerque and Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Uber has launched a new feature in the Albuquerque and Santa Fe area designed to help families on the go.

Parents and guardians can now invite their teens (ages 13-17) to create a specialized Uber account that will allow teens to request their own rides and order food with parental supervision and key safety features built into the experience.

The new teen feature is in nearly 100 cities nationwide.

“Whether it’s getting to soccer practice, maybe that interview for some summer internship that they really want,” said Sarah Casasnovas, senior communications associate with Uber. “We know that parents often have conflicts and they’re not able to be in two places at once.”

Teens can get a ride through the app just like any other user, but there are extra safety features involved.

“We have our RideCheck which you know, it’s sort of a safety sensor that can tell if the ride goes off course, if there’s an unexpected stop,” Casasnovas said.

There’s also a PIN verification for teens before they get into the Uber. Parents can also communicate with the driver and see where their children are. In addition to that, not everyone is qualified to drive teens with this feature.

“Those drivers must be highly rated and they also must be highly experienced, so they must have hundreds of trips under their belt,” Casasnovas said.

New Mexico is also one of a few states with an additional safety measure – audio recording.

“Teen riders, if they want to record their trip – just in case, you know, they want it for added safety – this is one of those cities where it’s currently available,” Casasnovas said.

How parents can set up a teen account:

Through their Family Profile in the Uber app, a parent or guardian can invite their teen to create an account. The teen will receive a link to download the app, create their new teen account, and complete the mandatory safety onboarding process. After that, teens can start requesting trips and ordering meals on their own.