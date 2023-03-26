UFC fighter Holly Holm wins against Yana Santos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – UFC fighter Holly Holm won her fight Saturday night. Afterward – while speaking to the media – she made some comments that are making headlines nationwide.

The Albuquerque native decided to share her thoughts on young children being targeted.

“I need to say it I just feel it’s really sad all this sexualization of our children right now, and we need to protect them. Whatever that may be, let’s protect the children, please do anything we can to help,” said Holm.

Holm defeated Yana Santos at a sold-out crowd in San Antonio, Texas Saturday night.