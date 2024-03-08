UFO McDonald’s in Roswell raises $5K to donate to families in need

The owner of the UFO McDonalds and the mayor are set to present a check to the Ronald Mcdonald House Charities to help people around the world.

ROSWELL, N.M. — If you’ve been to Roswell, you know the UFO McDonald’s is out of this world. On Wednesday afternoon, the owner gave $5,000 back to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“This will go a long way in helping provide families with children in the hospital a place to stay close to their loved ones,” said Nic Snowberger, owner and operator of the Roswell McDonald’s franchises.

Snowberger said they installed a “worldwide” donation box a year ago. With so many tourists passing through Roswell, they thought it would be a great opportunity to represent where the tourists came from, while also giving back.

“You would normally go into tourist locations and see the giant map on the wall and you can put a pin in it from where you are from,” Snowberger said. “This is an adaptation to that, but also a way to give back to a charity that we are so fond here of at McDonald’s. What we’ve done is kept the money separate by the state and the region of the world that it’s come in from, and our plan is to cut a check and send that check back to the Ronald McDonald House of each of those states individually.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities provides a home away from home to families who have children in the hospital and can’t afford to stay close.

Becky Richert with Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico says the money goes a long way.

“Every Ronald McDonald’s house charity location is operating off of their own budget, so having the money and support coming in is always helpful to help us keep and provide that home to families in need to keep families closer together,” Richert said.