Ukrainian New Mexicans mark 2 years since war began

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s been two years since Russia invaded Ukraine. Divisions in Congress have stalled American aid and ammunition supplies.

Ukrainian military commanders are rationing their rounds, saying without ammunition, they can only fight defensively instead of going on offense.

In New Mexico, Ukrainian Americans mark the day with a rally in Albuquerque at Civic Plaza.

They say many of them are still keeping in touch with family, friends and loved ones who are on the front lines.

Watch the video above for more.