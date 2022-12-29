Undefeated Lobos beat CSU, 88-69

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – After one of the most anticipated games of the season, the Lobo men’s basketball team remains undefeated after the team picked up the win against Colorado State.

In the hour leading up to the tip-off for Wednesday’s conference opener thousands of fans packed The Pit. More than 15,000 people came out to see the Lobos go up against Colorado State.

Bob Doyle and his family anxiously waited for the doors to open at 5:30 p.m.

“We’re just here to see the first conference game for the Lobos. We’re excited that they’re undefeated, and we just can’t wait to get in there,” said Bob.

The chilly weather wasn’t keeping anyone away from the Mountain West conference opener either.

“It’s worth it. It’s worth it to see this type of game is worth it.”

“I have no doubt that by game time, we’re going to be at 15,000,” said UNM Athletic Director, Eddie Nuñez.

And that’s capacity for The Pit.

“Yeah, we’re about 15,400 is capacity. Hopefully it keeps growing, it will be the biggest number we’ve had in over six years. So no, this is exactly what we’ve been focusing on working on, and we have an unbelievable team,” said Nuñez. “So I’m loving see our fans showing up. Regardless of what the weather is, this is great.”

Watch the video above to see The Pit packed during the Lobo vs. Colorado State game.