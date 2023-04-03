UNM announces finalists of 2023 Global Scaling Challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — 36 university student teams that have qualified for the 2023 Global Scaling Challenge are competing for $35,000 in cash prizes.

The dozens of student teams have competed in one of two regional qualifiers: the Western Hemisphere Scaling Challenge or the Eastern Hemisphere Scaling Challenge. Judges for these global events included entrepreneurs, company executives, venture capitalists and industry experts.

The regional scaling qualifiers focused on a company based in Albuquerque, RS21. The teams that will compete at the UNM GSC finals will focus on two other promising, small tech companies. Both GSC regional qualifiers and finals are held via Zoom.

The UNM Anderson School of Business Global Scaling Challenge began in 2021.

“The Global Scaling Challenge is an exceptional learning experience and all about getting students out of the classroom and into the field for some truly pragmatic and actionable learning opportunities with the outcome being the providing of new ideas and direction to the organizations involved,” said Steve Walsh, Anderson Business School professor and challenge founder. “It is not a business plan competition for a fictitious idea but rather a competition that challenges students to create real growth strategies for three real, U.S. technology-based companies.”

Click here to learn about the conference, teams selected, and find the Zoom link to view the challenge. The main event is scheduled for April 14 and 15.