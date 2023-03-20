UNM business competition aims to help real-world businesses grow

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM is hosting a competition featuring universities across the globe who are competing to help businesses grow.

UNM’s Anderson School of Management is hosting the “Global Scaling Challenge.” The challenge gives students real-life experience and puts the university on the map for business.

36 teams from universities all over the world are competing. Teams are working with real New Mexico-based businesses to determine their challenges and come up with a plan for growth.

For students, this results in new skills and valuable experience.

“We’ve already had a couple of the firms who want to have interns from the groups that they like,” said Steve Walsh, a professor at the Anderson School of Management.

This is the third year of the competition here. This year, teams are working with tech firms in the growing aerospace industry.

This isn’t just a win for students and firms, either – but also for UNM.

“You know, students from across the country and the faculty that those students are working with know, that’s who Anderson School of Management is. That’s a big deal, that name recognition helps us recruit more students, helps us build our reputation,” Professor Julie Coonrad said.

Each day of the three-day competition is focused on one company. Students that advance through all stages of the competition will present their ideas to all three companies. Winners will get cash prizes and some will even get summer internships.

The Global Scaling Challenge takes place April 13-15. Click here to learn more.