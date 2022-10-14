UNM Children’s Hospital gets first service dog

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The newest employee at UNM Hospital is tasked with easing anxiety in the hospital’s youngest patients.

Choco is the first of her kind in the state – a dedicated service dog for the UNM Children’s Hospital.

UNM Hospital has been working on getting a facility dog for several years now. It was made possible through a grant from PetSmart Charities.

Officials said Choco’s siblings are also service dogs, including her sister, Jellybean, who works in Kansas City.

