UNM eyes lifting COVID-19 vaccine mandate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM said Tuesday they are reviewing a proposal to lift its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for most students and employees.

The proposal review is reportedly a recommendation from UNM’s Health Protocols Committee.

“With the recommendations and reasoning of our Health Protocols Committee at front-of-mind, and after further discussion with UNM administrative and constituent leaders, I am taking under serious consideration a proposal to lift UNM’s mandate requiring the COVID-19 primary vaccine series for students and employees,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes said in a release issued Tuesday.

The university will be hosting a virtual public forum on this Feb. 16. The campus community is invited to ask questions and give feedback to medical experts and campus administrators, who will share the latest data and reasoning.

The university is asking everyone to submit questions or comments in advance by Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. There will also be a Q&A opportunity during the Feb. 16 session.

The vaccine mandate was first issued on Aug. 5, 2021. If it is lifted, it will still be in effect for the Health and Health Sciences programs, including clinical areas.