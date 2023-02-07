UNM faces ‘personal’ battle against Nevada in front of packed crowd

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Lobos are getting ready to face Nevada in front of a packed crowd – and Tuesday night’s game will be personal.

The Lobos’ last match with Nevada was one of the best Mountain West games of the season and ended in a call that didn’t sit right with fans.

The Lobos are confident they’ll get revenge – and so are their fans:

“I think they’re definitely gonna have a bounce-back game. They’ve done it before in the season. The last two, but then had a bounce-back game. So I think they’ll do it again.”

“Alford is not getting his revenge tonight.”

“We’re gonna decimate them. There is gonna be no Nevada left. 49 states.”

“There’s no way Nevada’s winning”

This type of energy has been great for New Mexico Look, across from UNM’s campus. Jared Ostrom’s family is back in business for the first time in seven years and they say it feels different this time.

“This is the best season we’ve had in a long time. So this year, more than any the energy has been very palpable,” said Ostrom, the owner of New Mexico Look.

A wave of red will fill The Pit for Tuesday night’s “Cherry Out.” Ostrom prepared with new tees that are fresh off the press.

The game is expected to pack a lot of drama, too.

UNM head coach Richard Pitino will face former UNM coaches Steve Alford and Craig Neal, who are now Nevada’s coach and assistant coach.

Alford is arguably one of the most successful head coaches in Lobo basketball history. He’s returning to The Pit to face fans who are still bitter about his departure for UCLA ten years ago.

The student section at The Pit is already sold out. However, UNM Howl Raisers Organizer Nolan Murphy says there’s still room in The Pit.

“It should be crazy. It should be loud. Students love it. I love it,” Nolan said.

Tip-off is 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night at The Pit.