ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Danny Gonzales has been fired as the Lobos head football coach.

The Lobos finished this year at 4-8.

After the win at Fresno State, it looked like he had saved his job.

But the Lobos were beaten Friday by Utah State, 44-41, in double overtime.

According to golobos.com a national search has already begun.

