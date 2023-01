ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Terance Mathis is one of the greatest players in the history of New Mexico football. Now, he’s a college football Hall of Famer.

On Monday, the Lobo legend will be inducted in the 2023 class joining Brian Urlacher as the only Lobos in the college football Hall of Fame.

Mathis played 13 years in the NFL. He still holds six Lobo records including most receptions, and touchdown catches in program history.