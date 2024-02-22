UNM helps RRPS hire with teacher residency program

In an effort to get more teachers in the door, the University of New Mexico is lending a helping hand to local districts through their Teacher Residency Program.

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – In an effort to get more teachers in the door, the University of New Mexico is lending a helping hand to local districts through their Teacher Residency Program.

One of those school districts is Rio Rancho Public Schools.

“In the past, students have had to become teachers and work in the school, learning how to teach without any financial support. This funding really helps us recruit people who want to be teachers and provide them with some financial support while they are in this schools learning how to teach,” said Marjori Krebs, the director of Licensure within the UNM College of Education and Human Sciences.

RRPS is calling on anyone with an interest in education to take part in a one-year paid internship. Residents that participate in the program are expected to remain with RRPS for a minimum of three years after they complete the year of teaching.

“Student-teaching on steroids for them. So they get the opportunity to work with a teacher on-site from the beginning of the year to the end of the year. Then find an appropriate position for the following year,” said Stephany Moore, the RRPS executive director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction.

“It gives them that licensure after a year, and upon completion of that they are guaranteed a position in the district. It fills a need for us as we are trying to fill vacancies, and it also helps support the student who is ready to be hired upon completion,” said Joy Morales, the RRPS executive director of Elementary Curriculum & Instruction.

The informational session will be at the RRPS District Office from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

They had 22 residents in the program last year that turned into full-time teachers. They have a similar goal this time around.

The district is looking for the following positions:

Elementary Education (K-12)

Secondary English/Language Arts (7-12)

Secondary Science (7-12)

Secondary Global Languages- Spanish (7-12)

Special Education (K-12)