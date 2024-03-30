UNM highlights resources available for survivors of sexual assault

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the University of New Mexico is reminding student survivors about the resources available.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the University of New Mexico is raising awareness about the resources available for student survivors.

The month and the resources are necessary for an all-too-common problem on college campuses.

According to a report from student advocacy group “Lobo Respect,” every 68 seconds, someone experiences some kind of sexual assault across the U.S.

Lobo Respect is a new support service on the UNM campus. It formed partially in response to a 2016 U.S. Department of Justice investigation claiming UNM failed to do its part in handling cases of sexual assault allegations.

Lisa Lindquist is the director of Lobo Respect. She said their presence on campus has made a significant impact.

“We can work with students, who’ve experienced sexual violence, by talking to them about their rights on campus and talking to them about processes that exist for them on campus, and how they really want to interact with those with those processes,” Lindquist said.

It’s 100% confidential, too. Lindquist says the program has already shown success.

“Since our inception, we’ve probably worked with over 11,000 students. They are folks who are directly impacted by sexual violence,” she said.

In total, there are, on average, more than 463,000 people sexually assaulted every year in the U.S.

Lindquist says they’re taking steps to recognize every victim and raise awareness.

“We’re going to fill Smith Plaza with 463 pairs of shoes. Each pair of shoes will represent 1,000 victims of sexual violence,” Lindquist said.

UNM staff are collecting donated shoes all week until next Friday at these locations across campus:

University Advisement and Enrichment Center, Room 262

SUB Welcome Desk

North entrance of the SUB on the first floor

The Office of the President, Scholes Hall Suite 144

Once they get those shoes together, they will display them in Smith Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9. For more information, click here.