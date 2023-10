The Lobo men’s basketball schedule is out for 2023-24! The Lobos will get three West Coast Conference teams in the pre-conference season – St. Mary’s who will open the season in the Top 25, Pepperdine in the Ball Dawgs Tournament in Henderson, Nevada, and then Santa Clara in the John Jones Classic also in Henderson.

The Lobos will open the Mountain West season on January 2. You can find the full non-conference and conference schedules below.