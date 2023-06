ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bits and pieces have been released for the Lobos 2023-2024 men’s basketball schedule.

Richard Pitino said he would like a home-and-home series with a Power Five school, but he has no takers so far.

Pitino said in the near future the Lobos will play St. John’s but it wasn’t doable this season.

The Lobos will open the season on Nov. 6 against Texas Southern.

