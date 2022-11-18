UNM ‘howl raisers’ want to fill the Pit for Rio Grande Rivalry

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s time for Lobo basketball.

Nolan Murphy says he wants to unite the student section at the Pit – re-branding it the “howl raisers.”

“At first, I didn’t want to do it, believe it or not,” Murphy said. “I thought it was impossible. I thought students wouldn’t come. The more I thought about it, the more I realized I’m part of the issue, that somebody won’t step up.”

Now, his groups is stepping up efforts for this weekend. Fans seem to be ready for the rematch.

UNM said over 12,000 tickets have been sold, and the almost all of the student tickets are gone.

