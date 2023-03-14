UNM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico announced Monday they’ll no longer require the students and employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
UNM made the move effective Monday. The health and health science programs and clinical areas will still maintain COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
This means the following groups are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination or apply for an exemption:
- People hired, March 13 or later
- Students enrolled in classes, March 13 or later
UNM will also no longer require students, staff and faculty to report positive COVID-19 tests online. They also won’t require COVID-19 vaccination records to be uploaded.
University officials are still “strongly recommending” people should keep up with vaccinations, stay at home if sick and follow the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.
The vaccination requirement was first enacted Aug. 5, 2021.