UNM lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico announced Monday they’ll no longer require the students and employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

UNM made the move effective Monday. The health and health science programs and clinical areas will still maintain COVID-19 vaccine requirements.

This means the following groups are no longer required to provide proof of vaccination or apply for an exemption:

People hired, March 13 or later

Students enrolled in classes, March 13 or later

UNM will also no longer require students, staff and faculty to report positive COVID-19 tests online. They also won’t require COVID-19 vaccination records to be uploaded.

University officials are still “strongly recommending” people should keep up with vaccinations, stay at home if sick and follow the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines.

The vaccination requirement was first enacted Aug. 5, 2021.