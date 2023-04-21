UNM opens new athletic training center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After breaking ground nearly a year ago, Lobo athletes opened the doors to a new home Thursday – a brand new training facility for all athletes to take advantage of.

The facility is located at the south end of University Stadium. After falling behind a bit during the pandemic, doors are now open to hopefully help with recruiting, retaining and producing high-level athletes to help put New Mexico on the map.

Since many of the sports on campus are split up in different areas of the university, athletes told KOB 4 it’s good to have a spot where they can all work out together with other athletes to bring a sense of community to the different sports programs.

Click on the video above for a sneak peek at the new center.