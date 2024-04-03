UNM opens Truman Health Services Clinic in Roswell

The City of Roswell is now home to UNM's Truman Health Services Clinic. People across southeastern New Mexico will be able to get HIV and sexual health care.

ROSWELL, N.M. – The City of Roswell is now home to UNM’s Truman Health Services Clinic. People across southeastern New Mexico will be able to get HIV and sexual health care.

The facility will provide primary care, as well as testing and prevention for HIV and sexually transmitted infections, which the area has needed for a while now.

According to a recent study done by public data, HIV rates in Chaves County alone have gone up by 52% in the last 16 years.

Dr. Michelle Iandioro, medical director for UNM Truman Health Services, says the state has disparities in STI and HIV rates.

“In the southeast part of the state, as in other areas that have less access to health care or perhaps the knowledge and resources for prevention, we see rises in STI counts and HIV. So what we want to make sure is that people know their status, they know how to have prevention services and also treatment,” said Landioro.

Before this new facility, Roswell did have a mobile unit that would come once a month to provide treatment for HIV.

The goal is to have people go to the facility and get the help they need because they don’t have to drive as far. Every New Mexican, regardless of their zip code, should have access to health care.

“We have a very large geographic state that has low density and honestly, our biggest challenge here in New Mexico is providing care to all New Mexicans because they can’t all come to Albuquerque,” said Dr. Gary Mlady, interim CEO & president of the UNM medical group. “This is a step in the right direction in combination with our center for telehealth and this new clinic, we actually are able to spread out here throughout Roswell to provide this care, which is much needed.”