UNM police investigate attack at Yale parking structure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM police are investigating after they say four young men attacked and beat up a homeless man at the Yale parking structure on Las Lomas Friday.

The following Lobo Alert was sent out Friday night:

“Four young males attacked and beat up a homeless male at the Yale Parking structure at 1920 Los Lomas NE. Two suspects had long dark curly hair, one wearing a red shirt, and dark pants, the other wearing a white shirt, white tennis shoes, and dark pants. The other two suspects had short hair one wearing a black t-shirt, and blue jeans, & the other wearing a white shirt and jeans. The suspects left the area in a red 97 Honda 4-door bearing NM black license plate #BFBN55. The suspects were last seen leaving the area around 5:50 PM.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the UNM Police Department at 505-277-2241.