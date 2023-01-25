UNM police seek suspect accused of an attempted carjacking

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — University of New Mexico police released a photo of a suspect accused of trying to carjack someone Wednesday.

Around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, UNMPD reported a potential road rage incident at University and MLK. Then, an hour later, they released a photo of the suspect and said he tried carjacking someone.

No suspects are in custody or are in the area of campus.

Police have cleared the scene.

If you have any information regarding this incident, including the suspect’s whereabouts, call UNM PD at 505-277-2241 – or APD Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers offers a $1,000 reward for info leading to an arrest.