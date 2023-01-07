UNM preps for sold-out Lobo game at The Pit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The UNM Athletics Department has been preparing for this moment of having a sold-out crowd at The Pit again.

On Saturday against the UNLV Rebels, The Pit will be at capacity with 15,411 screaming fans – UNM’s first sellout since 2015.

“I’m proud of our coaches, I’m proud of our student-athletes,” said Eddie Nuñez, UNM athletic director. “This is a combination of everybody working together to make this possible.”

The athletics department is preparing for traffic.

“How do we better communicate, how do we ask them to look at other suggest routes, get off on Lead/Coal, get off on Gibson,” Nuñez said. “

University officials are also hoping to avoid long lines at the concession stands.

“At the Colorado State game, we started a couple of these, adding a couple satellite locations, which were a huge success,” Nuñez said. “So we’re going to do a couple more to add to it.”

There are also the usual tips too – like making sure to arrive early and prepared for the security checkpoints.

🚗 Parking info for Saturday's UNLV game. Plan ahead and save time!!!!



IF YOU DON'T HAVE A SEASON PARKING PASS

✅ Lots are $12 and card only (no cash)

✅ Buy online now at https://t.co/n7uKiAdXxO

✅ See below for the quickest route to each lot pic.twitter.com/jhKOnq7nwQ — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) January 6, 2023