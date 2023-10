ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Surgeon General describes the youth mental health crisis as “the defining public health issue of our time.”

At the center of it are screen time, Internet use and social media. Dr. Kristina Sowar, a psychiatrist at UNM who deals with family and pediatric issues, stopped by to talk about this.

See Danielle Todesco’s interview with Dr. Sowar in the video above.