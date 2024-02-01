UNM students react to recent crimes on campus

KOB 4 spoke with University of New Mexico students Wednesday after recent crimes on and near campus.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — KOB 4 spoke with University of New Mexico students Wednesday after recent crimes on and near campus.

UNM police said Tuesday night a man broke into a secure area and was trying to steal a vehicle. They said they arrested Jason Beyale after he smashed a glass door and got into a UNM parking lot off University Blvd.

Police are still looking for whomever violently and sexually attacked someone in a campus bathroom last week.

This comes after other security concerns, including police arresting a man who they said was trespassing in a UNM building at night earlier this school year.

“It is a little bit scary sometimes hearing what’s going on around campus and the neighboring areas,” UNM grad student Kiana Alvarez.

Some UNM students feel Albuquerque’s problems continue to creep into campus.

“I think UNM police do what they can, but I feel like their abilities are somewhat limited given how campus is so open,” Alvarez said.

“There’s some sort of fear in some aspects. Maybe it could happen to me. It could happen to someone I know,” UNM freshman Alfonso Escobar said.

Others said they’re not bothered.

“I’ve never felt unsecure. At night sometimes there are some interesting people walking around, but other than that I feel pretty safe,” UNM freshman Jake Mellin said.

“It doesn’t really bother me,” UNM senior Walker Quale said. “There’s a lot going around, but it’s Albuquerque, so it’s a normal occurrence.”

Incidents on or near campus include a stabbing at the Golden Pride restaurant close by.

“It was a little bit nerve-wracking considering students visit that location for lunch all the time,” Alvarez said.

Some students said crime has affected their behavior.

“I don’t think I’d be out on campus any time after 5 p.m. if I’m being honest,” Alvarez said. “Just any time after dark honestly, I wouldn’t feel comfortable.”

Students KOB 4 spoke with said the university should put more effort into some of what they’re already doing. That includes sending Lobo Alerts immediately, police patrolling more, and adding more video surveillance.

A UNM spokesperson pointed to all the work the school has done in those areas, adding that police are making arrests, and they’re eyeing other tech for future upgrades.

UNM police said safety is the department’s top priority.

Some students said the number one thing on their mind is to be careful.

“Like anywhere, you just have to be cautious at night, but especially here in Albuquerque,” Escobar said.

“I’ve definitely walked around more with groups of people, or just with another person,” Mellin said.

The UNM spokesperson added there’s now an APD substation even closer to the south end of campus.