UNM walkout, Meow Wolf show canceled: Protests continue in NM over war in Gaza

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As the situation in Palestine intensifies, more and more New Mexicans are calling for a ceasefire. Since Oct. 7, 2023, we have seen countless protests and events in the Duke City and beyond.

The latest action took place at the University of New Mexico Thursday morning. Students walked out of class and demanded the Board of Regents call for a ceasefire.

“With the destruction and occupation of Israel in Palestine, their habitat destruction of land, of water, of just general habitat destruction, is one of the main reasons I came out,” said Bryana Omeda, a UNM student at the protest.

Omeda said UNM leadership has a moral obligation to say something.

“The UNM Mission statement states to promote, ‘discovery, generate intellectual and cultural contributions, and to honor academic values.’ As a board it is their responsibility to uphold and reflect these values,” Omeda said.

Omeda added that they have taken a stance in the past.

“On June 11, 1985, the UNM Board of Regents carried the resolution to divest in companies that invest in the apartheid South Africa unanimously. Today, I ask the board how you will stand in the values of this University?” she said.

This is just the latest call to action in the state. On Wednesday, Meow Wolf canceled controversial musician Matisyahu’s concert after they were flooded with calls from activists because of his strong support for Israel.

“Zionism is a form of racism, and we are fighting against racism for everyone, that is why there are tons of Jewish people as a part of this movement. We are working side by side against Christians and Muslims and Catholics,” said Alex Mcdonough, who is a member of New Mexico Jews For Free Palestine.

Organizers KOB 4 spoke to say they don’t see these protests stopping any time soon.

“I think this is the first genocide that we can watch on our phones in history, and I think people are learning that history is happening right now,” Mcdonough said.

“The students have been protesting for months, the students have been organizing for months, and we will keep organizing and protesting until the University stands with our voice and makes a statement that supports a free Palestine and supports a ceasefire,” Omeda said.

KOB 4 reached out to the Board of Regents for comment and have not heard back.

KOB 4 also reached out to the Jewish Community Relations Coalition New Mexico about the growing calls from New Mexicans to call for a ceasefire. They shared the following:

“While the Jewish Community Relations Coalition of New Mexico views the loss of innocent life in Gaza as a tragedy, demanding a unilateral ceasefire that keeps Hamas in control and the hostages in captivity is inhumane and unacceptable. Any ceasefire must be bilateral and negotiated, it must remove Hamas from control of Gaza and must be conditioned upon the return of all hostages.”

There is another rally planned for Friday at 6 p.m. outside of the Kiva Auditorium in an effort to shut down Jerry Seinfeld’s show.