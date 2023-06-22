UNMH workers protest, speak on working conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — UNM Hospital workers and union representatives spoke out about working conditions during a protest Thursday morning.

Workers and representatives say conditions are poor and have “only accelerated” since the start of COVID-19 in 2020.

They say a similar protest happened last July but the hospital only hired more travel staff and didn’t give full-time workers their basic needs.

The workers claim travel staff “routinely make 2-3 times” what full-time staff, even though they work alongside each other.

We reached out to UNMH for a statement. We will provide that when it becomes available.

Diana Castillo was at the protest Thursday morning and talked with protesters there.