UNMPD: Gun allegedly drawn during dorm party, suspect sought

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – University of New Mexico officials reported another incident of a student having a gun on campus. No one was hurt, but they are still looking for that student Saturday night.

UNM officials say on Saturday around 1 a.m. a male student pointed a gun at someone, then left the area. They say this happened during a party at the Casa Del Rio dorms.

They say they don’t think the student with the gun is a threat.

It’s against state law for anyone to have a gun on campus.