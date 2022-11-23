UNMPD responds after man allegedly points gun at pedestrian

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The University of New Mexico Police Department responded Tuesday to reports of an assault with a firearm on campus.

Police say they responded around 12:15 a.m. to 300 Redondo E Dr NE after a caller told officers a man pointed a gun at him.

According to UNMPD, the caller said he was walking outside the Redondo Village Apartments when he noticed two men parked in a black hatchback-style Jeep.

Police said one of the men in the vehicle pointed a handgun at the caller before driving off campus.

There are no reported injuries or shots fired.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers will offer up to $2,500 in cash for tips that lead to an arrest, call 505-843-STOP. Or call UNMPD at 505-277-2241.