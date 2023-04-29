UNM’s Jerrick Reed drafted by Seahawks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After four years of playing with New Mexico football, Jerrick Reed’s dreams of playing in the NFL are coming true.

The Seattle Seahawks drafted the UNM defensive back in the 6th round with the 198th overall pick.

Reed made the All-Mountain West team three years in a row, making the 1st team in 2020. That season he led the conference with 4 interceptions. He led the Lobos with 89 tackles in 2021 and was second on the team with 94 tackles in 2022.

Reed is the first Lobo football player to be drafted since Jason Sanders was picked by the Dolphins in 2018.

