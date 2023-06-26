UNM’s Museum of Southwestern Biology displays collections during annual science conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week, a local museum stole the spotlight during the annual International Science Conference on Evolutionary Biology.

The University of New Mexico’s Museum of Southwestern Biology showed off their collections for scientists from around the world.

“We are an unusual museum because we don’t have public exhibits. We only have collections, and we only use those collections to create knowledge, and spread that knowledge,” said Christopher Witt, director of the Museum of Southwestern Biology.

Watch the video above for more.