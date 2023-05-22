Unser Racing Museum leaving Albuquerque, moving memorabilia to Nebraska

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s the end of an era for one of the Duke City’s most recognizable families.

The Unser family recently announced they will be moving their extensive collection of racing memorabilia at the Unser Racing Museum to a new home.

Since 2005, Albuquerque racing fans have gotten a front seat to the Unser family collection.

Now, due to a merger, the collection will be moving to Lincoln, Nebraska, to the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed.

“The Unser family is one of the most storied families in automotive and racing history,” said Carson Smith, director of the Museum of American Speed. “We’ve had racing partnerships with members of the Unser family for over 38 years and are honored to welcome the Unser collection to our museum.”

The Unser Racing Museum sees about 20,000 visitors a year. The Museum of American Speed sees about 100,000 a year – so the Unser collection will be enjoyed by even more fans than ever before.

“In motorsports, the Unser name is recognized worldwide, and we believe merging with the #1 nationally ranked Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed will provide not only a larger national, but also international, platform for this collection of the Unser’s iconic racing legacy,” said Susan Unser, speaking on behalf of the Board of the Unser Racing Museum.

The last day to see it in Albuquerque is next Monday, May 29.