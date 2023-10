ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sid Cutter is a household name in New Mexico – but he always gets some extra love during this time of year. He’s known as the father of hot air ballooning in Albuquerque, and his balloon ride company still operates today.

They unveiled their 50th anniversary balloon and we sent Gabe Salazar to take us along for the ride Thursday morning. Click on the video above for the full story.