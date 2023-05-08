US 70 closed twice Monday near White Sands Missile Range

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. — If you’re traveling on U.S. Highway 70 near White Sands Missile Range, prepare for two closures Monday morning.

Each closure will last around an hour. The first closure began at 6:25 a.m., while the second is scheduled for 7:55 a.m.

The block begins at milepost 172 on the south end and milepost 192 on the north end. Officials say Nike Avenue will be impacted by this but San Augustine Pass and Las Cruces Gate will remain open.

No traffic will be allowed through this 20-mile stretch of road during the one-hour closure. However, it is subject to change without notice.

