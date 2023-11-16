US Air Force Band ‘Airmen of Note’ set for two stops in the metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A United States Air Force Band jazz ensemble is holding two free concerts in the Albuquerque metro this weekend.

The Airmen of Note will perform at the Kiva Auditorium in Albuquerque this Friday at 7:30 p.m. Then, they’ll perform at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho the following day at 8 p.m.

The Airmen of Note are one of six performing ensembles within the USAF Band. Their shows honor Airmen past and present and highlight military members’ work around the world.

The all-ages show is free and open to the public to attend but tickets are required. You can grab a ticket and learn more information by clicking here.