US marshals seek Roswell woman suspected of homicide, drug charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Marshals Service issued a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Roswell woman accused of several felonies, including murder.

The marshals accuse 34-year-old Samantha Shull of homicide, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in Roswell.

Investigators found Shull and a man carried out a plot, in February 2021, to kill and rob a friend who helped her while she was in jail.

In March, police issued a warrant for Shull’s arrest. Investigators allegedly linked her cell phone location data to where transactions were made with her friend’s card. Investigators also linked casings at the scene to a handgun the man allegedly had.

The U.S. marshals suspect Shull is hiding in southeastern New Mexico. Investigators say they developed leads throughout the region and believe Shull has associates there.

Shull also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and possessing an illegal drug. Authorities charged her in November 2020. The court scheduled a March 30 change-of-plea hearing in that case.

That isn’t the first time Shull has faced drug charges, either.

In February 2017, Shull pleaded no contest to a December 2014 illegal drug trafficking charge.

At the same time, she also pleaded no contest to October 2014 charges of narcotics possession and felon in possession of a firearm.

Shull spent time in jail, during which her friend visited her.

Shull first pleaded no contest to a felony charge in April 2008. At that time, a judge convicted her of a September 2007 felony aggravated battery charge.

Marshals describe Shull as a woman with brown hair and hazel eyes who’s around 6 feet tall and weighs around 215 lbs.

If you have information regarding Shull’s location, contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip online by clicking here.