US Marshals shoot, injure suspect in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Marshals Service was involved in a shooting near Pennsylvania and Constitution Monday afternoon.

According to NMSP, U.S. Marshals were searching for 29-year-old James Rivera, who had cut off his ankle monitor. They believed he was at an apartment complex at 1400 Pennsylvania Street NE.

At the complex, U.S. Marshals made contact with Rivera as he was walking toward a vehicle. Rivera reportedly fired at them.

“One Marshal discharged their duty weapon at least once striking Rivera,” NMSP spokesman Ray Wilson said in a release. “Marshals immediately rendered aid to Rivera by applying a tourniquet. He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment of his injuries.”

No officers were injured during the incident.

NMSP is investigating an OIS involving the U.S. Marshals Service at 1400 Pennsylvania St. in Albuquerque. Officers are okay. Suspect was struck by gunfire and is being treated at a local hospital. Avoid the area. More information will be sent via press release when available. pic.twitter.com/5qTbet2Q7u — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) July 24, 2023