US Rep. Gabe Vasquez visits South Valley community center

The congressman visited the Social Enterprise Center, a public-private partnership working to get more people employed in the South Valley while providing care for their kids.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez on Tuesday visited a community center that is hoping to boost employment and family development in the South Valley.

Congressman Vasquez visited the South Valley Social Enterprise Center. It is a public-private partnership set to bring hundreds of construction jobs and 60 “permanent, living wage” jobs to the area.

Vasquez says this program is a proof of concept that could lead to more money for similar projects around New Mexico.

“This is not just a community center. It’s also a place for business. For me, to be able to show that this model works, incentivizes me to help secure and provide federal funding for centers across this district,” Vasquez said.

The $4.5 million project will house textile/manufacturing, office space and a community engagement hub. The hope is to bring business development and family-centered programs, including an early learning center, to the area.