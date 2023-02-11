USDA releases water supply, snowpack outlook for New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture released a snowpack update this week.

Most of New Mexico’s water basin areas are close to or even well over the average snowpack for this time of year.

Even the state’s measurement of how much snowpack has melted to liquid water is almost all above average. This will help New Mexico’s lakes, rivers, and reservoirs. Even now, local reservoir storage is very low but higher than this time last year.

With more winter weather on the way, the positive trend will hopefully continue.

