USGS: 4.0-magnitude earthquake hits southeastern New Mexico

ARTESIA, N.M. — A 4.0-magnitude earthquake hit between Carlsbad and Artesia early Friday morning, U.S. Geological Survey data shows.

USGS data shows the epicenter was about 17 miles south of Artesia, near Lakewood. The earthquake happened around 2:47 a.m. Friday.

Around 20 minutes later, USGS data shows a 2.8-magnitude earthquake happened nearby.

The USGS shake map shows light-to-moderate ripples in the area with light ripples extending to Carlsbad and some slight tremors extending farther to places like Roswell and Hobbs.