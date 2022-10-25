Valencia County deputies seek info on two separate deaths

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — Deputies are reaching out to the community for information on two separate deaths in the county.

The Valencia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about an October 21 car crash on Highway 47 and Entrada Road. Upon arriving at around 9 p.m., deputies found the driver had died.

A witness told deputies a loud vehicle raced away from the scene but they were unable to identify the vehicle’s make or model. The crash was ruled to be a suspected homicide.

For this case, a cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information. If you have any info, contact VCSO at 505-866-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 505-843-7867 and online to submit tips anonymously.

The sheriff’s office is also seeking help in identifying a woman found dead by deputies on July 16, when they arrived at the 1700 block of Rio Communities Boulevard, around 5 p.m. that day.

Deputies saw the woman was wearing a pair of green KÜHL pants, orange-and-white Merrill-brand shoes, a gray T-shirt with the image of the New Mexico flag with roots, a pair of black-red-and-green swirl reading glasses and a tan Leafico-brand canvas bag with floral print.

The woman was described as being in her mid-30s to mid-40s, around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 130 to 140 lbs, with natural blonde hair that went beyond her shoulders but no piercings or tattoos.

If you have any information on her identity, contact VCSO at 505-866-2400 or Detective Kanyuck at 505-866-2407.