Valley HS students uses social media to help find new APS superintendent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The search is on for the next superintendent of our state’s biggest school district, as APS Superintendent Scott Elder’s contract is up at the end of this school year.

It’s all hands on deck to try to find his successor, too. At Valley High School, Ana Alicia-Karna’s students are taking up the task.

“They’ve been working outside of the school day on their own time. They have been working on their days off,” Alicia-Karna said.

In a district-wide social media campaign, Alicia-Karna’s class is alerting parents and staff of important dates for school board meetings, including the upcoming meetings Nov. 13 and 16.

They’re also sharing messages on the superintendent search, like about their online survey open now through Nov. 22. Albuquerque Public Schools parents will take it and give feedback on what they’d like to see in the next superintendent.

“We’re gonna send out the message more on how important it is to fill out that survey,” said Nick Zomora, a student at Valley High.

The project gives students valuable lessons in addressing real-world needs, while also picking up skills in marketing and media.

“They’ve produced lots of work videos, influencer-type media, as well as graphics. They have been working incredibly hard on it,” Alicia-Karna said.