Vegan chefs in Santa Fe challenge each other in February

SANTA FE, N.M. — The month of February is the Vegan Chef Challenge in Santa Fe as area restaurants will be challenging each other with new vegan menu items.

Patrons can determine who is the best of the best among the double-digit participating restaurants. You’re encouraged to eat at various places, then vote on your favorites and share pictures.

To vote on your favorites or sign up as a chef, click here. You can find a full list of participating restaurants on their website or on this map below.