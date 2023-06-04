‘Vehicle 4 Change’: BCSO unveils Lowrider Police Vehicle Program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — At the 3rd annual National Cruising Community Policing Conference, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of its “Vehicle 4 Change” Lowrider Police Vehicle Program.

City, county and community leaders have collaborated on the program aimed to empower local youth and pave the way for their future success. The program hopes to utilize lowrider culture as a catalyst for positive transformation.

BCSO is inviting artists to contribute to the design and artwork of the new BCSO Vehicle 4 Change lowrider. Submissions can be sent to vehicle4change@bernco.gov.

“We are committed to the success of the Vehicle 4 Change program and believe that, together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of our young citizens,” said BCSO Sheriff John Allen. “This initiative allows us to build bridges, cultivate opportunities, and empower the leaders of tomorrow.”